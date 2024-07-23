That’s cold! Gigi Hadid took offense when Suki Waterhouse seemed to take a swipe at her ex (and Gigi’s current) boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, in a recent interview.

Calling her 2015 split from the Oscar winner after two years a “colossal heartbreak,” Suki, 32, who just welcomed her first child with Robert Pattinson, seemed to allude to the 49-year-old when she told British Vogue the love she experienced in her twenties (around the time she was with Bradley) was “only ever a fetishization” that left her feeling “punished.”

An insider exclusively tells Life & Style that Gigi, 29, who began dating Bradley in October 2023, is “furious” her onetime pal would paint the Star Is Born actor in such a negative light. “They’ve fallen out and there’s no indication that things will ever be the same for them,” confirms the source. “Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause. She isn’t about to let this go.”

However, an insider adds, ​​“Suki spoke her truth. If Gigi doesn’t like it, that’s her problem.”