Has she or hasn’t she? Scott Disick‘s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, sparked plastic surgery rumors when she posted a photo with renowned celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond on Wednesday, July 28.

“The man, the myth, the legend himself,” the 20-year-old captioned an Instagram Story selfie next to the doctor. “@drjasondiamond, my [favorite] doctor’s appointment.” The seasoned specialist is known for treating several of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. However, a source tells Life & Style Amelia did not get plastic surgery.

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

She previously clapped back at a troll over boob job and lip injection speculations after she posted a photo of herself in her prom dress. “Aw thanks! Actually I was just born blessed,” she wrote to the social media user in May 2018. “You can’t even get a boob job till you’re done growing and you’re 18. Same with your lips or any plastic surgery! Don’t you have better things to do than assume a 16-year-old with blessed boobs and lips has gotten everything done?”

However, the same year, she underwent a breast augmentation — but she did it to reduce their size following a scary incident due to an infected nipple piercing.

“I had a 104 fever. 104. My left boob was out to here. I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever that is. It was the worst thing I’ve ever been through,” she revealed on the “Skinny Confidential: Him & Her” podcast in August 2020. “I went to the emergency room, they told me, ‘You have a kidney infection.’ No, I didn’t have a kidney infection. I had to go to Cedars [Sinai [hospital’s] special disease doctor and he was like, ‘Yeah, you have strep in your left breast.’”

By the time she was seen by a specialist, Amelia was “12 hours away from going into sepsis.” According to the Mayo Clinic, the complication is a “potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues.”

“The nipple piercing [was] being pulled [and] caused a small abrasion in my body,” Amelia recalled. “I already had the strep living in my system and then it went to that part of my body because it was an open wound. When I tell you, my boobs were this big. And I, like, didn’t just get those down naturally. I had to fully get surgery.”