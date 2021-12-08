Eyebrows are such a simple way really to make a gorgeous statement with one’s face or look like someone came after you with a razor. Celebrities have had plenty of serious brow disasters and aren’t afraid to talk about it.

After the 1990s made pencil brows a major trend, many stars who were teens back then rocked the look, thinking it was the bomb. Now looking back in photos, it is cringeworthy. Kim Kardashian loves to post throwback photos of herself as a beautiful young lady growing up, but there was a long period where she had very thin eyebrows in the snapshots.

Fortunately, the SKIMS founder can laugh about it today. In 2018 when her mom, Kris Jenner, shared a throwback photo to 1997 while holding little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim was seen over her mother’s shoulder with the thinnest of eyebrows.

Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

“I look horrendous! I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore and her thin eyebrows! And I discovered glittery bronze eyeshadow,” Kim wrote in the snapshot’s comments. The look was enough to make fellow celebrity Katy Perry joke next to the photo, “Tell Kim to show us that look’s makeup tutorials pls,” of the KKW Beauty founder’s unfortunate pencil-thin brow trick.

Even though Kendall was a toddler in the photo, she too would grow up to have eyebrow issues. “When I was younger, on a totally weird whim, I plucked out all of my eyebrows! Thankfully, they grew back, but my sisters flipped out,” she confessed on her website, adding after her plucking fail, “I had to go to camp with all the cute surfer boys. Completely. Mortifying.”

But as she became one of the most in-demand fashion models of her generation, Kendall must deal with others giving her eyebrow regret. “I think the worst is when designers want to mess with my eyebrows … It always freaks me out because every time they do it, I lose them. They literally fall OUT!” she shared with fans in the same post, adding her most feared eyebrow procedure is, “getting a bleach.” She’s not alone, as eyebrow bleaching is one beauty procedure that Jennifer Aniston has vowed to never repeat.

These days, for stars who damaged their brows by over-plucking them as teens, they can fix the problem with an eyebrow transplant. Chrissy Teigen did that by having hairs taken from the back of her head and transplanted into her brows. She shared the results with her fans on Instagram, and her doctor explained the benefits of the procedure, which can cost between $4,000 and $7,000.

“Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic. They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in,” Dr. Jason Diamond wrote on Instagram next to Chrissy’s “after” photo.

He added, “I know too many people, entire generations, who either over-plucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time. #EyebrowTransplantation is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there.” Fortunately for some stars like Zendaya, nature did the trick with her thick, bushy brows growing back on their own after a waxing job as a teen went awry.

Scroll down for celebrities who have had major regrets about the state of their eyebrows.