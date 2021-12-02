It’s hard for celebrities to change up their personal hairstyles, especially when their fan bases get used to a certain look. But it’s always interesting to get out of one’s comfort zone, which several stars have tried with their tresses, only to regret it after disastrous results.

With a number of female stars, trying out short hair turned out to be a mistake. Sarah Jessica Parker was famous for her iconic long, gorgeous locks on Sex and the City. Sometimes Carrie Bradshaw wore them in ringlet curls, while other times rocked her tresses straightened. But her long hair was as much of her identity as her beloved shoe collection.

That’s why it was such a shock to fans when in season 4, Carrie got a short, choppy bob that was above her shoulders. While it was meant to show her character going through a metamorphosis after her heartbreaking split with Aiden, along with her new job at Vogue, SJP hated how it looked. She later quipped about her short hair, “That’s maybe time to be forgotten and to never be discussed again!”

While SJP had to spend time growing her hair out as the series unfolded, other stars who underwent a big chop had the luxury of using hair extensions to later erase their hair regret. Kim Kardashian loves long hair, sometimes wearing her hair at such a length that it went past her waist, earning the nickname “Cher hair” after her idol.

But the SKIMS mogul decided to ditch her long locks and try out a sleek, short bob in July 2018. She debuted the look on Jimmy Kimmel Live, while looking stunning in a navy skin-tight cutout one-shoulder top and leggings. Even though Kim appeared flawless and chic, she had hair regret almost immediately. “Wait, I miss my long hair,” she tweeted a few days after going short.

A month later while in Miami to attend a friend’s wedding, Kim ditched the bob and got extensions put in to restore her flowing, waist length locks. She hasn’t returned to a haircut that short ever since. The reality star isn’t the only one to hate going with short haircuts, as Rihanna, Cameron Diaz and other stars have had the same regret, with some even reduced to tears over how much they couldn’t stand their new ‘dos.

