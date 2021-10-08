Megan Fox can now truly start twinning with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, as she’s rocking platinum blonde hair just like the rocker. The actress debuted her new look in an October 8 Instagram photo.

The 35-year-old star could be seen giving the camera a sultry expression, as her new platinum blonde tresses rolled down past her shoulders in soft waves. Megan’s roots were still her natural dark brown shade. She had a full face of glam makeup, including dark-lined eyes, heavy brows and a rosy lip with her mouth partially opened in a seductive manner.

Megan captioned the photo, “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like. #JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022.” Johnny and Clyde is the actress’ latest movie and filming is currently underway.

She plays the role of Alana in the flick, which IMDB.com describes as: “Johnny and Clyde are two serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino — owned by crime boss Alana and guarded by a demonic slayer that she commands.” This sounds bonkers, yet totally amazing!

Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram

Now that Megan is blonde, fans won’t be able to be treated to any more twinning photos with pal Kourtney Kardashian … unless she wears a wig. Megan and Kourt, 42, recently starred together in a series of ads for Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS Cotton Collection.

The two ladies wore a matching white bra and underwear set as Kourtney fed the Transformers star cherries from a plate. They also wore identical black underwear as they pressed their chests and stomachs together and each ate out of one side of an apple.

Kourtney and Megan also ditched their bras to model a pair of SKIMS black cotton ribbed thongs. The beauties looked identical with their killer bodies, long dark locks and bronzed skin. But now they both look so different, as while Megan is now a blonde, Kourtney got her long hair chopped off into a super chic short bob cut.

Megan and MGK, 31, have always loved coordinating their outfits, and having matching looks should be even more exciting for the fashion-forward duo now that she has the same hair color as him! Some amazing red carpet twinning moments are ahead for the stylish lovebirds now that they both have platinum tresses.