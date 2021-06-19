Nothing says commitment like matching outfits with your partner. Plenty of celebrities love twinning with their sweethearts, from streetwear to the red carpet. We’ve got their best-coordinating looks.

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis have been one of the top twinning Hollywood couples, thanks to their love of sports. They’re often seen at Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers games wearing the team colors and jerseys. Even when a night chill comes in at Dodgers Stadium, the adorable couple will throw on matching jean jackets over their Dodgers blue T-shirts.

One way to be matchy-matchy is by wearing the same color. Black is a favorite among many stars, especially when heading out for a night on the town or a romantic dinner. Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly showed they were of the same mind by wearing the dark hue on a date at a Los Angeles steakhouse. Brooklyn Beckham and his fiance Nicole Peltz did the same when they dined at the celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu.

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard twinned in such a cuddly way. The couple wore matching pink fleece onesies to sit on the sofa and watch TV, and the moment was just too cute to keep private. The Good Place actress shared a selfie of their adorable twinning moment to her Instagram for fans to see.

Jennifer Lopez is another star who was happy to show off how she and then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez wore identical black and red checkered pajamas at Christmas. The two looked so blissful in an Instagram photo, as they kissed next to their beautifully decorated tree, while being completely in sync with their cozy jammies. The former couple often wore similar colors that complimented each other when they would go out in public.

Now its time to watch and wait to see if J. Lo can get her rekindled sweetheart Ben Affleck to get matchy-matchy with her. While they haven’t twinned yet, Jennifer wore of Ben’s plaid shirts as she arrived aboard a private plane in Los Angeles on June 10, 2021. The baggy button-up looked so adorable and oversized on her petite frame, especially when compared to photos of the shirt snugly fitting the muscular 6′ 4” actor.

