Twinning? Jordyn Woods stepped out wearing the same $930 pair of Bottega heels that her former BFF Kylie Jenner owns. Each of the famous ladies rocked their own unique style while wearing the trendy shoes.

Jordyn, 23, showed off her bright yellow Bottega Veneta kicks via Instagram on Wednesday, May 19, during a trip to St. Lucia with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. She paired them with a colorful wrap dress from With Jean.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Kylie, 23, actually received four pairs of the Veneta in white, red, green and yellow in November 2020 when the shoes were still only available for pre-order. Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a blast pairing them with super sexy outfits, like a strapless yellow dress in December 2020.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The square-toed heels have become extremely popular among celebrities. Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and more have been seen wearing the trendy look.

Kylie and Jordyn ended their years-long friendship after the fitness influencer’s tryst with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019. The former friends no longer follow each other on social media but have not bad-mouthed each other publicly.

“I love her … that’s my homie,” Jordyn told Cosmopolitan U.K. in October 2019. “I hope everything falls into place and that we all can grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

However, Khloé, 36, has made it very clear she’s not the one standing in the way of Kylie and Jordyn rekindling their friendship.

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister, or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever, and I mean EVER, told my sister who she can be friends with,” the Good American founder clapped back at a troll who suggested the ladies aren’t “allowed” to be friends because of Khloé.

“She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!” KoKo continued. “I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner, and I will always respect what she chooses!!!!”

For now, it looks like Kylie and Jordyn simply share a love of fashion.