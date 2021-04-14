Water under the bridge? Jordyn Woods was spotted rocking a pair of Yeezys on Tuesday, April 13, just three days after Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner sent the model a gift.

In a photo posted to the 23-year-old’s Instagram Stories, she wore a pair of Yeezy 450s in cloud white, along with a pair of sweatpants and a cute gold ankle bracelet on her left ankle. The Frst Place founder was stepping on a basketball with her left foot in the shot, putting the shoes on full display.

On Saturday, April 10, the Los Angeles native revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 65, had sent her a sweet present in the form of a PR box from her latest business endeavor, Safely, which she started with Chrissy Teigen. Jordyn shared a video of several cleaning products from the vegan and cruelty-free company alongside a bouquet of flowers and a card.

The sweet gesture came over two years after Jordyn’s close connection with the famous family — and BFF Kylie Jenner — came to a screeching halt when she and Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, became embroiled in a cheating scandal. In February 2019, the SECNDNTURE founder was kissed by the NBA star, 30, during a hangout at his house following a night of partying. The Good American founder, 36, and Tristan split following the incident, despite the fact that he denied Jordyn’s claims that they locked lips.

However, it seems things have become more friendly between the up-and-coming actress and the Kardashian-Jenners over the last two years. In February, the Revenge Body host took to Twitter to slam claims that she forced Kylie, 23, and the Sacrifice star to sever ties following the scandal.

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” Khloé wrote at the time. “Never once have I ever — and I mean EVER — told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do.”

She continued, “I have no ill feelings toward ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F—K UP!”

Less than a month later, Jordyn rocked the Kylie + Kendall slim filter by user sasha_soul_art on her Instagram Stories while giving fans a tour of boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns‘ Minnesota home — so it seems the influencer and the makeup mogul may have also mended fences.