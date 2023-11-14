Taylor Swift’s girl squad couldn’t be happier for her amid her new romance with Travis Kelce. Gigi Hadid, one of the singer’s closest friends, clapped back at reports that she “doesn’t agree with the way” Taylor is handling the relationship.

“Didn’t the press try this last week [with] Selena [Gomez]?” the model, 28, wrote. “Let it be … we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.” The reference to Selena, 31, stemmed from a report that the Only Murders in the Building star felt Taylor, 33, was “moving too fast” with Travis, 34.

Meanwhile, both ladies showed support to the “Blank Space” singer in person when they got together for a girls’ night in New York City on November 4. While Travis was away in Germany for a football game, Taylor hit the town with some of her besties. In addition to Selena and Gigi, she was also joined by Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes.

Instagram

In October, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also proved that they supported Tayvis when they accompanied Taylor to one of her man’s football games against the New York Jets.

Things have been heating up between the pop star and Super Bowl champion since they first went public with their relationship in September. Most recently, Travis flew to Argentina for two days just to catch one of Taylor’s Eras tour concerts during his NFL bye week. He watched the show from the VIP tent with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, and was seen dancing and singing along.

The Grammy winner seemed thrilled to have her boyfriend in the crowd and even changed up the lyrics to one of her songs to give him a shoutout. While performing “Karma,” Taylor sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” inserting the name of Travis’ football team where she normally says “screen.” She also ran into Travis’ arms and gave him a kiss after the show with fans behind the stage watching and recording videos.

Travis had to jet out of Argentina on the morning of Sunday, November 12 to make it back for football practice. Although Taylor has shows in Brazil coming up, she jetted to New York on Monday, November 13. Fans are anxiously waiting to see if she’ll link up with Travis in Kansas City before she has to be in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, November 17.