Prince William and Princess Kate (née Middleton) have a close and loving family featuring three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Over the years, the proud parents have gushed about each of their kids as they’ve grown up, revealing sweet insights into their personalities, favorite hobbies, their love of sports and more. From the time they were born through today, William and Kate have never been shy about sharing their kids’ cutest traits with royal fans.

What Has Prince William Said About Being a Father?

“I’m a lot more emotional than I used to be,” William revealed on the 2016 documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince’s Trust. “I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father.”

“Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective. The idea of not being around to see your children grow up [is horrible],” William added, as he lost his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 15.

In 2016, William told Talk Vietnam, “There’s wonderful highs and wonderful lows,” of fatherhood. “It’s been quite a change for me personally. I’m very lucky in the support I have from Catherine, she’s an amazing mother and a fantastic wife.”

What Has Princess Kate Said About Being a Mother

“My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up,” the Princess of Wales revealed during a February 2017 visit to Mitchell Brook Primary School, adding, “In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport.”

At a charity launch the following month, Kate shared, “Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” adding, “However, at times it has also been a huge challenge. Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not.”

What Have Prince William and Princess Kate Said About Prince George?

The second-in-line to the British throne was born on July 22, 2013, at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The couple showed off their newborn on the steps as a wall of paparazzi took pictures of the royal infant the following day, where William revealed, “He’s got a good pair of lungs on him, that’s for sure, adding, “He’s a big boy. He’s quite heavy.” The Prince of Wales added he inherited Kate’s lovely features, saying, “He’s got her looks, thankfully.”

During an appearance in Wales three weeks later, William told the crowd, “He’s pretty loud but of course very good looking!” about his son. As his eldest child grew up, the prince revealed in 2016, “George is a right little rascal sometimes, he keeps me on my toes but he’s a sweet boy.”

What Have Prince William and Princess Kate Said about Princess Charlotte?

The couple’s only daughter arrived on May 2, 2015. William revealed, “Charlotte is very ladylike,” during an October 2015 visit to Cambridge University when discussing his baby girl. That same year, the Duke of Cambridge called Charlotte a “little joy of heaven.”

When describing in 2016 how George was a “rascal,” William added, “And Charlotte, bearing in mind I haven’t had a sister so having a daughter is a very different dynamic. So, I’m learning about having a daughter, having a girl in the family.”

In 2016, Kate told a guest at a lunch held after the National Service of Thanksgiving about Charlotte’s personality. “She said ‘Oh, she is very cute, but she has got quite a feisty side,'” Glynis Double — wife of the City’s Remembrancer — revealed. “I then asked her about George, and she said he was a really lovely little boy. She said she hopes that George will keep Charlotte in order!”

William was shocked by how much Charlotte resembled his younger self during a January 2020 visit to Bradford, England, where a local baker made a series of cupcakes focusing on the prince’s family in frosted photographs. “Is that me?” William asked excitedly. “Doesn’t it look like Charlotte? Doesn’t it look like Charlotte? Is that me? Oh, my goodness. Is that me?” while getting the confirmation it was. “That looks just like Charlotte. That’s incredible. I haven’t seen that before. Very alike similarity,” he marveled.

What Have Prince William and Princess Kate Said About Prince Louis?

The couple’s youngest child arrived on April 23, 2018. Ever since he began attending royal appearances such at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the annual Trooping the Colour, Louis’ animated and fun-loving spirit has captured the hearts of so many royal fans.

In May 2022, Kate revealed the little boy had a favorite superhero. “Louis, our little boy, loves Spider-Man too,” she told a child during a visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow, Scotland.

When the queen died on September 8, 2022, Kate shared Louis’ thoughtful side while greeting a child among the mourners outside Windsor Castle. She said her son told her, “At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,” referring to how Elizabeth would be joining her late husband, Prince Philip, in heaven.

Kate was more jovial when confessing her hope that somewhat rambunctious Louis would be on his best behavior at grandfather King Charles’ May 6, 2023, coronation, saying two days prior, “I hope so. You never quite know with kids.”

During a January 2023 English rugby event, Kate shared how all of her children are athletic, but Louis was particularly fond of rugby. “We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport, and Louis is mad about rugby,” she revealed, adding, “They are at an age where they just love running around.”

Louis was particularly upset that he didn’t get to attend the 2023 Wimbledon men’s finals with his older siblings. “Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today,” the Princess of Wales told Ella Ottway, head of youth programs at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, adding, “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year. They’ve been eagerly watching,” of the young tennis fans.