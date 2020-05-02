Cute with a side of sass! Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Duchess Kate. She celebrated her 5th birthday on May 2, and at such a young age, she’s already proven to be the cutest little royal. The spunky kiddo loves playing sports, cooking and spending time with her family — much like other children her age. Giving Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, a normal upbringing is something William and Kate are determined to do.

Their outlook is credited in part to the Duke’s late mother, Princess Diana, who “made it her mission to give her kids everyday experiences,” a source exclusively told Life & Style magazine. “William and Kate are huge believers in carrying on that tradition.” Of course, Charlotte is in the public eye a lot more than your average kid, and she has made the world fall in love with her.

