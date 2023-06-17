Fit for a royal! Princess Kate’s outfit choice for the 2023 Trooping the Colour event was full of hidden meaning. Keep scrolling to learn more about her ensemble, its subtle tributes and more.

What Did Princess Kate Wear to Trooping the Colour 2023?

For the first birthday parade celebrating King Charles III, Kate hit the scene in a stunning green coat dress from Singaporean designer Andrew GN. The ensemble featured a vertical row of ornate buttons, and the princess paired it with a coordinated hat.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

What Hidden Symbols Did Princess Kate’s Outfit Include?

Like many of her outfit choices, it was all in the details for Kate’s Trooping look. Starting with the color of the coat dress, the bold green called on Kate’s newly minted role as a colonel of the Irish Guard. This was emboldened by the shamrock brooch she chose for the occasion. The green shade was also a reflection of her role as the Princess of Wales, the title of which was handed down to her after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Wales’ flag predominantly features the hue in addition to red – given Kate’s incorporation of green and her children’s use of red in their own Trooping outfits, it’s clear that Wales and her new role was on the princess’ mind.

As for the designer, picking Andrew GN was no accident. The Singapore-born designer and Kate’s choice was a nod to Prince William’s ongoing Earthshot initiative, as the upcoming prize ceremony will take place in Singapore.

As for her jewelry choices, Kate wore her ever-iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring that belonged to the late Diana Spencer. She also chose a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that were once Diana’s for Trooping the Colour, and kept her makeup soft and her hair tied back.

What Other Symbolic Outfits Has Princess Kate Worn?

Kate’s Trooping the Colour outfit was certainly not the first ensemble of hers that incorporated hidden messages. While attending King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023, Kate’s ensemble for the day was full of subtle details, from her jewelry choices and headdress to the designer she wore on the high profile day.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Arriving at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Kate looked stunning in her ceremonial attire. Her ivory dress was designed by Alexander McQueen – a nod to her wedding dress from the same label – and was embroidered with floral designs. Including motifs of daffodil, shamrock, rose and thistle, Kate’s dress included the greenery of Great Britain’s four nations, another nod to her wedding dress that incorporated the same details.

Yet another instance of symbolic fashion choices on Kate’s part includes her first state dinner appearance as the Princess of Wales. Welcoming South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace in November 2022, Kate dazzled in the Lover’s Knot tiara, which was a particular favorite of Diana Spencer’s. Her earrings and bracelet for the evening also were commonly worn by her late mother-in-law, who was so closely connected to the Princess of Wales title.