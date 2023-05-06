Dazzling! While all eyes were supposed to be on King Charles III, royal watchers couldn’t help but notice just how stunning Princess Kate looked on coronation day. Keep reading for details about her dress, headpiece and more.

What Did Princess Kate Wear to the Coronation?

Arriving at Westminster Abbey alongside Prince William, Kate looked regal in her ceremonial attire. Her ivory dress was designed by Alexander McQueen – a nod to her wedding dress from the same couture house – and was adorned with floral embroidery. Including motifs of daffodil, shamrock, rose and thistle, Kate’s dress included the greenery of Great Britain’s four nations, another hint at her wedding dress that incorporated the same touches.

WPA Pool/Shutterstock

As far as jewels were concerned, Kate chose a pair of the late Diana Spencer’s earrings for the occasion, opting for a set of drop-down pearl and diamond clusters that she has been seen in on multiple occasions. It was certainly a poignant choice to incorporate Diana’s jewelry on the day in question, and the Princess of Wales’ choice did not go unnoticed. Instead of a tiara, Kate wore a delicate flower crown made by milliner Jess Collett.

Meanwhile, Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte matched her mom in her own Alexander McQueen dress and flower crown. The young royal looked absolutely darling in her ivory caped dress, holding little brother Prince Louis’ hand as they entered Westminster Abbey alongside their parents.

Why Didn’t Princess Kate Wear a Tiara to the Coronation?

The official narrative from the palace was that in step with the king’s request for a toned-down coronation, Kate ditched a tiara – which she certainly could’ve worn if historical precedent was to be considered – and instead opted for her floral headpiece. Aside from Charles and Queen Camilla, no other person in attendance at the coronation wore a tiara or crown. This was a far cry from Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, as both Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother wore tiaras on the day.

However, royal commenters speculated that Kate’s lack of tiara actually stemmed from a desire from the palace to not see Meghan Markle don such a piece. Majesty Magazine editor Joe Little and “A Right Royal Podcast” host Andrea Caamaño noted that though she is no longer a working royal, Meghan would’ve been entitled to wear a tiara on coronation day if she had attended, which would’ve likely resulted in attention being pulled away from the newly crowned king.

“The problem is that if Kate wears a tiara, all the others have to wear it. And then where does it stop?” Andrea commented on the matter.