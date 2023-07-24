It was a royal celebration for Princess Kate and Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, who turned 10 over the weekend! In honor of the young prince’s special day, Westminster Abbey shared a rare photo of him from inside King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 10th birthday today!” the official Twitter account for Westminster Abbey tweeted on Saturday, July 22. “This dramatic overhead photograph shows His Royal Highness and his fellow Pages of Honour leaving the Abbey with HM The King following the Coronation service in May [sic].”

Alongside the tweet included a photo from Charles’ May 6 coronation ceremony, where George, 10, served as a Page of Honour for his grandfather, 74. The overhead snapshot showed George holding Charles’ train as he walked out of Westminster Abbey, having formally been crowned the king of England.

On George’s birthday, his parents, William, 41, and Kate, 41, unveiled a brand-new portrait of their son, looking dapper in a pale blue striped collared shirt and green trousers. The picture was taken from the steps of Windsor earlier this month.

“[Ten] today!” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram post caption read. “Wishing Prince George a very ‘Happy Birthday’!”

Charles and wife Queen Consort Camilla also made sure to send their best wishes to George that day, as the royals’ official Twitter account posted, “Happy Birthday to Prince George!” alongside the same photo that the birthday boy’s parents uploaded to social media.

Jeff Gilbert/Shutterstock

Charles’ coronation was a huge day for everyone in the United Kingdom. Eight months after the late Queen Elizabeth II died, her son officially ascended the throne as all of England watched from the streets or from their television screens at home.

The entire coronation was a detailed and organized occasion for the British, as other members of the royal family also had duties to fulfill that day. After George served as a page, he and his sister, Princess Charlotte, and younger brother, Prince Louis, appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with parents William and Kate. The entire royal group waved to the crowd below, ringing in the new reign of the U.K.’s king.

Although George and Charlotte, 8, were on their best behavior for the grand event, little brother Louis, 5, caused quite the laughter with his iconic facial expressions. Upon noticing the youngster’s annoyed and inquisitive reactions, fans of the young royal praised him for showing his mood, allowing him to go viral for days after the hours-long coronation and its subsequent festivities. While standing on the balcony with the older royals, Louis showed off his dancing skills and hilarious reactions.

It’s been a busy yet fun summer for Kate and William’s three children. Aside from their grandfather’s coronation, George and Charlotte were spotted attending Wimbledon on July 16. The brother-sister duo were seen in the audience, with Charlotte looking chic in a pair of beige sunglasses and a periwinkle blue blouse and George sporting a classic suit and tie for the outing.