Prince George Is Growing Up So Fast! See His Transformation Photos From Then to Now

Prince William and Princess Kate’s eldest child, Prince George, is second in line to ascend the royal throne, and with that comes a huge responsibility for a child. However, the royal family ensures that he can still enjoy childhood!

Since Kate and William welcomed him to the world in 2013, George has been in the public eye for quite some time along with little sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis. The three kiddos have been through so much together already, from royal events to simple sports outings, including Wimbledon. As the oldest, of course, George always leads with a strong example.