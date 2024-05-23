Princess Beatrice is being tagged in to fill in and do some appearances for Kate Middleton as the princess undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

“[Beatrice] would love for it to become a permanent situation,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Beatrice is comfortable in the spotlight and would be overjoyed to become a working royal.”

Kate, 42, announced her cancer diagnosis after months of speculation of her whereabouts in March.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” she said in a video shared via X on March 22. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

A source previously told Life & Style that it will be some time before Kate steps back into her role as a working member of the royal family.

“While no one is push­ing Kate to do anything but recover, she’s still feel­ing a lot of pressure to get back to her duties and to be even more perfect than before,” the insider said. “She’s taking time to heal, but caring for her kids, being a good spouse to William, and her respon­sibility to her work are weighing heavily on Kate.”

The mother of three – who shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with husband Prince William – feels the need “to get back into the swing of things.”

“She doesn’t want the world to see her like this, and she doesn’t want to delay getting back to work as a royal even more, either,” the source continued. “Kate’s first instinct as a mother is to give George, Charlotte and Louis all her attention, but she’s struggling with trying to do it all.”

Kensington Palace gave a rare update on Kate’s health on May 21, two months after her cancer diagnosis was revealed. “The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” a spokesperson said, per BBC.

According to a source, Prince William, 41, has been “sympathetic and supportive” of Kate’s concern, “insisting she stop worrying and take as much time as is needed,” adding, “she’s spiraled at times.”