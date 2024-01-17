Jenna Dewan has revealed she’s pregnant with baby No. 3, her second child with fiancé Steve Kazee. She shared the news in a sweet Instagram video on Wednesday, January 17.

The Rookie star, 43, was seen naked in a bubble bath and panned down to show her baby bump ​poking from the suds. Steve, 48, sat next to the tub while strumming a guitar and singing a love song. “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she captioned the post, seemingly hinting that they’re having a boy.

Jenna and Steve welcomed their first child, son Callum, in March 2020. She and ex-husband Channing Tatum share a 10-year-old daughter, Everly.

The video was a soft launch of her pregnancy news, which she detailed in an interview with Romper that dropped shortly after her bathtub post.

“I’ve just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again,” she told the publication while revealing she’s still keeping fit by attending Pilates classes.

Jenna gushed over how Steve took to fatherhood so easily the first time around. “He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really… he’s just incredible,” she told the publication, adding, “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”

The Witches of East End alum acknowledged that she might have a different postpartum experience having a baby in her mid-40s than she did at 32 when she had Everly.

“I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see,” she said. “I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”

Jenna was married to Channing from 2009 through 2018, after falling in love on the set of the 2006 film Step Up. They shocked fans when releasing a joint message via social media about their split in April 2018, reading, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

By October of that year, Jenna and Broadway veteran Steve had begun dating. in February 2020, the couple announced their engagement with a photo showing them kissing along with Jenna’s massive diamond ring. “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” she captioned the Instagram post.