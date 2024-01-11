Singer Kali Uchis announced she’s pregnant with baby No. 1 to fans in the most dramatic way possible, by dropping her new music video for “Tu Corazón Es Mío” showing her gorgeous baby bump on Thursday, January 11. Her first child with boyfriend Don Toliver is due later in 2024.

Kali, 29, shared a clip from the video to her Instagram page around the same time it dropped on YouTube, writing in the caption, “Starting our family. Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom and dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

The video began with various home videos showing Kali and Don as babies and small children at play before she appeared in a kitchen doing some cooking. She turned to the side as her colorful shirt hugged her baby body, showing she’s already quite far along in her pregnancy. Don came along and the two began hugging and having a romantic moment.

Another clip in the video showed Kali and Don in real life at a doctor’s appointment, as he rubbed her baby belly. A sonogram featured their unborn child wiggling around inside her. Kali really let fans get a look at how far along she already is in another scene, showing her bare baby bump in a white crop top and skirt while singing atop a balcony overlooking the ocean.

Kali and Don have been dating since 2020. She professed her feelings for the rapper in June 2023 with an Instagram birthday tribute featuring a carousel of photos of the pair. “My heart was born in the month of June!!! Celebrating you and grateful for you every day,” Kali wrote in the caption.

The pair kept their romance under wraps as she collaborated on two of Don’s 2021 songs, appearing in his “What You Need” music video in May of that year, followed up by “Drug N Hella Melodies” the next month. Both videos were shot in Colombia.

Don confirmed their romance in a July 2021 interview with W magazine telling the publication, “We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe.”

The songstress was born Karly-Marina Loaiza in Virginia to Colombian parents, and her dad moved back to the country when she was in high school. Kali would spend summers in Colombia with her father while living with her mother during the school year. Shortly before graduating from Alexandria City High School, she released her first mixtape, Drunken Babble, in 2012.

Kali released her first studio album, Isolation, in 2018, and has followed it up with three more LP’s. Her accolades include a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for 2021’s “10%,” Latin Pop Album of the year at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards and a 2021 American Music Award for Favorite Song – Latin for “telepatía.”