Shakira’s 2 Sons Are Her Everything! See Adorable Photos With Her Boys Milan and Sasha Pique

While Shakira is a global singing superstar to the rest of us, she’s just plain mom to her adorable sons Milan and Sasha, whom she shares with former partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian-born performer was quite protective of her boys when they were young, but as they’ve grown older, Shakira’s been so proud of the little men they’re growing into that she can’t help but share their adorable moments of athletic fun and motherly love in Instagram photos.

Shakira and Gerard met in 2010 when he appeared in her music video for “Waka Waka,” the official song for the World Cup in South Africa. The couple went public with their relationship in March 2011, when the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared a photo of the pair in a loving hug to her social media accounts, writing, “I present to you my sun.”

In September 2012, Shakira revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. She gave birth to their son, Milan Piqué Mebarak, on January 22, 2013, in Barcelona, Spain, where Gerard plays for the legendary Barcelona Football Club. In a statement after her baby’s arrival, Shakira explained on her website, “The name Milan means dear, loving and gracious in Slavic; in Ancient Roman, eager and laborious; and in Sanskrit, unification. Just like his father, baby Milan became a member of FC Barcelona at birth.”

Shakira announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2 in August 2014, and the pair’s second son Sasha arrived two years and one week to the day after his older brother on January 29, 2015. Once again, the “Whenever, Wherever,” songstress explained his mokiker, writing on her webpage, “The name Sasha is of Greek and Russian descent and means ‘defender of mankind’ and ‘warrior.'”

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador shared how having children changed her life during a 2016 interview. “It’s shifted the axis of my universe. Everything is centered around them now. It’s a new dimension of love, at least for me, that’s indescribable. It’s also helped me be more disciplined overall about sticking to a schedule now, because you’re forced to prioritize. Before I was my own boss, but I have two tiny bosses to answer to now,” Shakira told Popsugar.

Though Shakira and Gerard confirmed their split in June 2022 after 11 years as a couple, she continues to be a loving and hands-on mom. She cheers on her boys at their martial arts tournaments, takes them surfing and gives them plenty of cuddles.

Scroll down for Shakira’s most adorable photos with her sons.