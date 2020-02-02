Her hips ~have never~ lied! Shakira‘s transformation through the years proves that she is more gorgeous than ever these days. The Colombian singer has been in the spotlight for over two decades and has only served up amazing music, drool-worthy dance moves and stunning looks. Her most recent triumph is performing during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV with Jennifer Lopez on February 2. The Latin beauties will be bringing the heat to the big game and fans are so pumped.

Life & Style exclusively spoke with Shakira’s personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, about how the songstress is preparing for the big game — and the millions of people who will be watching. When it comes to workouts, it’s all about changing it up. “You know, every day is different,” explained Anna, founder of The AKT. “For instance, today she has a really long day of dance rehearsals. She started the day with a short strength workout because that’s all she could fit in, and she’s going to be really active all throughout the day so we don’t want her to be too tired.”

Courtesy of Anna Kaiser/Instagram

Shakira’s exercise plan isn’t all about “routine.” It’s setting her up for success whether she’s traveling, vacationing or touring. “I’m really creating a workout program that helps her succeed in whatever activity she has that day. This is a long-term plan. We’ve been working together for over nine years, and she really is committed to her fitness and wellness,” Anna added.

After almost a decade of working together, it’s clear that the “Waka, Waka” artist is extremely dedicated to fitness. When it came time to prepare for the Super Bowl, Shakira and Anna simply kept going down their usual path. “It’s not really just a short-term, like, let’s buckle down and get you ready for this event, it’s an everyday commitment,” Anna said. “You do something. You do something physical on all of the days that you’ve committed to. So, we’ve committed to six days a week. She gets Sundays off, and it doesn’t matter if it’s 15 minutes or an hour and a half, we make it happen.”

Her dedication is probably a big reason why she looks so good these days. Keep scrolling to see how Shakira has transformed over the years!