If you’re a Shakira fan, you may have noticed she has the sweetest relationship with Gerard Piqué. The two met in 2010, and ever since then, they’ve been going super strong.

It’s a good thing they’re both passionate people, because it’s thanks to both of their careers they were brought together in the first place. The couple met on the set of her “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” music video, which was the official World Cup song in 2010. Their worlds collided considering Shakira, 42, is a musician and her beau, 32, is a professional soccer player for FC Barcelona.

By 2011, Shakira and the Spanish native were dating. The following year, they announced they were having their first child together — a baby boy named Milan Piqué Mebarak — whom they welcomed on January 22, 2013. Then, exactly two years and one week later, they welcomed their second son — Sasha Piqué Mebarak.

Courtesy of Shakira/Instagram

Though Shakira and Gerard often refer to each other as husband and wife, they’re technically not married, and they don’t plan on changing that anytime soon. “To tell you the truth, marriage scares the s-–t out of me,” she said during an interview on 60 Minutes in January 2020. “I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend. His lover, his girlfriend. It’s like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”

Prior to meeting Gerard, Shakira felt hopeless when it came to love, but he changed that. “I think, if you can prove the existence of God, it can only be proven through love. I even had lost my faith for a while. I was becoming as agnostic,” she told Elle in 2013. “And it was really hard, because I was always very religious, and for a few years, maybe because — it sounds so corny — I was not feeling the love like it was supposed to be, I started to think that there was no God. And suddenly I meet Gerard and the sun comes out.” How sweet! Hopefully we get to see Gerard cheer Shakira on during her halftime Super Bowl performance.