The Property Brothers family is growing! HGTV’s Drew Scott revealed that he and wife Linda Phan are expecting their second child in a sweet post featuring their son Parker.

Drew, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 21, to share the news with a photo of Linda, 38, sporting a growing baby bump in a light blue jumpsuit. Parker, 20 months, sat on an ottoman in front of his mom and gently placed a hand on her belly.

“Round 2,” the Canadian reality TV personality captioned the post. “I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company.”

Linda also shared the photo in a carousel of images featuring Parker. “Lately-ish,” she captioned her post with pink hearts.

Drew and Linda tied the knot in May 2018 after eight years of dating. The couple knew before they got married that they wanted to start a family, even remodeling their home in Los Angeles with kids in mind in 2017. Unfortunately, they struggled to conceive at first.

“I think for us, the whole thing was we were so lost. We were trying for years, we wanted to have kids for years and with no success,” Drew told People in April 2022. “It was a lack of education, not having the right support, the right professionals around us.”

He continued, “Our fertility endocrinologist was a huge help. Once we started to understand more why things weren’t working, Linda has thyroid issues, she has Graves’ disease, so trying to understand what we had to do to get to a point where we could even consider conceiving, that was the biggest challenge.”

After a two-year fertility journey that included intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, Drew and Linda announced in December 2021 that they were expecting their first child. Parker arrived on May 4, 2022.

“Our lives are forever changed,” Drew wrote on Instagram one month later. “Welcome to the world Parker James.”

“Other than pooped, I feel great,” Linda said on their “At Home” podcast in June 2022. “Very happy that he’s finally here. I’m still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”

In May 2023, the couple celebrated Parker’s first birthday with adorable Instagram posts.

“I can’t believe our little guy is already 1 year old! Happy birthday Parky,” Drew wrote alongside a video set to Taylor Swift’s “Never Grow Up.”

Meanwhile, Linda wrote with a carousel of Parker photos, “The most wonder filled trip around the sun, grateful that I get to do this with my favorite ones.”