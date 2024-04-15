The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard ​Bassett is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with husband Chris Bassett!

“‘Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and he shall direct thy paths. — Proverbs 3:5-6,’” Candiace, 37, captioned her Monday, April 15, Instagram announcement. The post featured a precious video of the parents-to-be, who wed in August 2018, ​embracing each other as Candiace debuted her growing belly. The Bravo star then retrieved a baby basket from their front door that included a bunny rattle, a kid’s book titled Guess How Much I Love You and an iPad that played the video of their digital ultrasound.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to break the news. Candiace sat down with the outlet and revealed that she’s almost 13 weeks ​along and on her way “into the second trimester.”

“It’s been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point. Our immediate family knows, my mom – I told my mom on her birthday in February,” the “Drive Back” singer told the publication. “My dad knows, [Chris’] parents know, my siblings know and that is my core, best friend group, but outside of that it’s just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun.”

Fans have followed Candiace’s fertility journey on the Bravo show after ​she attended in vitro fertilization (IVF) appointments while the cameras ​were rolling. Candiace and Chris, 46, froze embryos in 2022 and conceived baby No. 1 from that batch.

“I always wondered, like, how would I know when I was ready? And I always felt like a part of my anxiety was that I wasn’t sure that I would know, and when I knew, it was undeniable,” the “Insecure” artist continued. “I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready. I just had to … trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it. So once we decided together that we were going to do that – together – it just was kind of all moving by faith from there.”

While this is Candiace’s first child, she has been an awesome stepmother to Chris’ three kids from a previous relationship. His daughter, Naia, made her debut during season 6 ​of RHOP and Candiace lovingly refers to her husband’s children as her “bonus kids.”

Chris and Candiace tied the knot in August 2018. Their lavish nuptials were featured on RHOP.