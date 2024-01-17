Sarah Herron is pregnant and expecting twin girls. The Bachelor alum subtly announced the news via Instagram on January 4, and gave fans an update about her pregnancy on Tuesday, January 16.

Sarah’s initial announcement post featured her and her husband, Dylan Brown, swimming with sea turtles. “Oliver has 2 turtles to watch over,” she captioned the video. Sarah, 37, and Dylan lost their son Oliver in January 2023, when he was born at just 24 weeks. The former reality star also shared a photo of her twins’ sonogram in the sea turtle video.

In her update less than two weeks later, she revealed, “Appointment went well, the babies are growing on track! Next appointment in 3 weeks. The babies look so round and chubs! Little Rolly pollies!”

Sarah, who got pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF) also joked, “F–k around with IVF long enough and one day you might definitely get multiples.” She also revealed that during her first ultrasound appointment there was “about 15 seconds” where she “had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets” instead of twins.

sarahherron/Instagram

“There were actually 3 gestational sacs,” Sarah shared. “Yes, that means baby A tried to split and become identical twins, but a yolk and fetal pole never developed.”

Amid the exciting news, Sarah is still grieving the loss of her son. “Just BAWLED my eyes out in therapy,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “My grief for Oliver is heavy right now as his heavenly birthday is 12 days away. It hurts so bad, and simultaneously I know he’s sending me these little girls to comfort me right now.”

Oliver died in his dad’s arms “shortly after” he was born on January 28, 2023. “It happened at the end of January, and by February, I was trying to pull myself together and go visit friends because I thought I needed to, like, snap out of it,” Sarah admitted. “I wish I didn’t try to snap out of it so fast. I wish I had taken up more space. I took up a lot of space but I wish I had more permission [to admit that] this [was] going to take a long time. You don’t have to snap out of it in February. You don’t have to snap out of it in June. That’s my only regret. I tried to be OK too fast.”

Sarah and Dylan tied the knot in August 2023, six years after they first met in 2017. She was previously a contestant on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor in 2013. Following her elimination during week 6, Sarah appeared on season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. She dated Robert Graham on the show, but they ended the relationship during the final week of filming. Sarah returned for season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, but was sent home during week 3.