Remembering their baby boy. Bachelor Nation alum Sarah Herron revealed that she and fiancé Dylan Brown experienced a “magnitude of loss and pain” following the birth of their son, Oliver, who died shortly after he was born.

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after,” the former reality star, 36, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1, calling the moment “beautiful and simultaneously tragic.”

Sarah Herron/Instagram

Writing about her late newborn, Sarah said that Oliver had her “nose” paired with “his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

Sarah and Dylan announced that they were expecting their first baby together in September 2022, explaining to Us Weekly at the time that they decided to announce at seven weeks because the ABC star has “shared entire fertility journey” with fans.

“Our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us,” Sarah continued her February 1 Instagram caption. “Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

Remembering her son, Sarah said that he “swam with the sea turtles” and was there while she “recovered from a broken knee.”

The caption continued, “Most of all, Oliver loved his morning routine of laying heart to heart with his brother, Rio, on my lap.”

Concluding her social media statement, the former Bachelor star noted that her and Dylan’s “hearts are shattered beyond comprehension,” but they “are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life.”

Despite “the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright,” she added. “We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome.”

The couple, who announced their engagement with fans in May 2021 after four years together, have been open about their IVF journey. They told Us Weekly in September 2022 that after “trying to conceive naturally in 2020,” they “turned to fertility testing” before starting IVF.

“I’m so unbelievably grateful to have a partner who’s so supportive and gentle through this whole process,” Sarah told the publication at the time. “Dylan has been an incredible rock and is strong for both of us when it has felt too heavy at times. He’s a rugged man, but so tender at heart.”