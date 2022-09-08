Simone Biles has been making headlines since her record-breaking performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, she sparked a new movement after the 2021 Tokyo games when she pulled out of a few of the final competitions, including the vault and uneven bars finals. So, fans are wondering if the gold medal winner will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Keep reading to find out what Simone has said about her “role” in the upcoming Olympics!

Will Simone Biles Compete in Paris?

The Texas resident appeared on the Late Late Show With James Corden on September 7 and responded to the host’s question on what her plans are for the future Olympics Games.

“I think, right now, I still have to heal mentally and physically, so I will be in Paris,” Simone began. “I just don’t know at what role, if that is an athlete or an audience member, so we’ll just have to see.”

Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

Although she hasn’t clarified which “role” she will choose for the Olympics, Simone opened up about the wedding planning process, as she is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens.

“I have an amazing wedding planner, but besides that, bachelor, bachelorette parties are being planned,” the athlete explained, adding that she is “probably almost too ahead of wedding planning stuff right now.”

What Happened at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

During one of Simone’s vaults, the gymnast was seen struggling to land safely after her signature move, and she subsequently decided to pull out of the competition. However, she wound up returning for the balance beam finals, earning a bronze medal for her routine. Teammate and pal Suni Lee ended up winning gold for the women’s all-around individual finals.

Following the Olympics, Simone discussed in various interviews what led her to back out of the competition, citing the “twisties” as the reason, meaning that she couldn’t envision her prepared landing in that moment.

“My perspective has never changed so quickly from wanting to be on a podium to wanting to be able to go home, by myself, without any crutches,” Simone told New York Magazine’s The Cut in September 2021, before explaining what she experienced at the Olympics.

“Say up until you’re 30 years old, you have your complete eyesight. One morning, you wake up, you can’t see s—t, but people tell you to go on and do your daily job as if you still have your eyesight,” she continued. “You’d be lost, wouldn’t you? That’s the only thing I can relate it to. I have been doing gymnastics for 18 years. I woke up — lost it. How am I supposed to go on with my day?”