Simone Biles is standing by her husband, Jonathan Owens, after he received backlash for a comment that he made about their relationship on “The Pivot” podcast on December 20.

“Are y’all done yet?” Simone, 26, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 23, along with a photo of a child looking confused. While she didn’t address the controversy directly, her post came following days of online chatter about what Jonathan, 28, said during the interview.

When asked how he was able to “pull Simone Biles,” the NFL star said that Simone was the one to “pull” him. “When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn’t have NBC,” he claimed. “We didn’t have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp in late July, early August. So I’m not paying attention. I never would’ve had a moment where I would’ve watched [her].”

One of the podcast hosts then asked the Green Bay Packers safety if he considered himself the “catch” in the relationship. “I always say that the men are the catch,” he responded. The two first met after matching on a dating app. She messaged him first.

Jonathan was slammed for claiming to not know who the most decorated gymnast of all-time was. He was also mocked for claiming to be more of a “catch” than the Olympian.

Meanwhile, Jonathan also responded to the online buzz by posting photos with Simone from their wedding on Instagram on December 21. “Unbothered,” he captioned the post. “Just know we locked in over here.”

Simone showed her support by commenting, “For life,” along with a kissing emoji and crossed fingers emoji. She also posted a goofy wedding photo on her own page and wrote, “Mood,” as the caption.

Jonathan also reposted someone else’s message of support on his Instagram story. “Buddy spent the majority of his interview talking about how instrumental [Simone] was in his success … and how she spoke life into him … how individual, joint and premarital therapy helped them both … how rough it was watching her not feel herself at the last Olympics,” the post read. “He’s never caused an issue on social media. ZERO clout chasing. And all y’all heard was ‘catch.’”

Simone and Jonathan met on Raya in 2020 and he popped the question less than two years later in February 2022. The lovebirds got married in a courthouse in April, followed by a second wedding in Mexico in May.