Anya Taylor-Joy gave fans a look at what was underneath the stunning Maison Margiela dress she wore to the Dune: Part Two New York City premiere on Sunday, February 25, sharing a photo of herself topless with a corset cinching her waistline.

The actress, 27, posted a black and white Instagram photo holding her hands over her breasts while a corset pulled her waist into the ultimate hourglass look.

Fans were amazed by the length Anya was willing to go to in the name of fashion. “Looks painfully uncomfortable,” one person wrote next to the photo, while another added, “Are your ribs okay? Could you breathe? Like, honestly wondering! :)”

Others were dazzled by how Anya’s tight undergarment made her figure look in the gown on the red carpet, of which she shared several photos. “You look absolutely gorgeous,” one follower gushed, while another added, “Deserved! You look fantastic tonight queen!”

Several others shared flame emojis while calling The Queen’s Gambit star “beautiful, “gorgeous” and, “This is DOPE darling one.”

Courtesy of Anya Taylor-Joy/Instagram

Anya thanked the design house in the caption as well as her Dune: Part Two director, writing, “Merci @maisonmargiela + Denis Villeneuve for making dreams come true.”

The French fashion brand shared a post showing Anya rocking the red carpet in their design while giving details behind the breathtaking dress.

“Anya Taylor-Joy attended the premiere of Dune: Part Two in a Maison Margiela Artisanal 2024 ensemble designed by John Galliano. The look comprised a black dress with aquarelled tulle and silk crin bands, layered over a lamé antique fabric cut into a bias-cut siren dress,” the caption read, adding, “Completing the look were marmalade velvet Tabi pumps by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela.”

The Menu star has become one of the most stylish stars on the red carpet thanks to working with Zendaya‘s famed stylist Law Roach and fellow stylist Paul Burgo, both of whom she credits with helping craft her fashion image.

“It’s opened me up to this whole other medium of expressing myself and having fun and enjoying it,” Anya told People in October 2021, adding, “I’m quite shy in real life. So having this really helps you kind of bring it up in the red carpet.”

Law told the outlet of the Miami, Florida, native, “She has an element of fearlessness and knows who she is. I think when you have a great sense of self, identity and purpose, the clothes just translate.”

Anya was named a Dior Global Ambassador for women’s fashion and makeup in October 2021. While she primarily wears the label for red carpet appearances, she’s still able to wear other designers on occasion.