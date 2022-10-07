Anya Taylor-Joy Is a Daring Fashionista! See Photos of Her Hottest Braless Looks

From the Queen’s Gambit to Peaky Blinders, Anya Taylor-Joy gradually rose through the ranks of Hollywood and became one of the most successful movie and TV stars. It’s no question, then, that she has attended a slew of red carpet premieres where she has occasionally stepped out with no bra to add a little pizzazz! And Anya absolutely slays in any braless ensemble of her choice.

At the September 2021 Venice International Film Festival, the Last Night in Soho actress opted for a unique all-pink satin gown and matching netted headpiece for the premiere of the psychological thriller film. The unique yet simple dress featured short sleeves and a scoop neckline, revealing a touch of cleavage.

One of Anya’s other sexy looks was when she attended the March 2022 Academy Awards wearing a black sheer frock with matching heels. The see-through bodysuit included a corset top and a matching mesh skirt that reached the ground.

Anya opened up about her fashion inspo in an October 2021 interview with PopSugar, describing how her style has evolved from adolescence to adulthood.

“Growing up, my fashion icon was Peter Pan,” she told the outlet. “Now it’s probably Edie Sedgwick, and, oh my goodness, Cher. Cher when she was wearing a lot of Bob Mackie.”

Although she typically wears show-stopping outfits to upscale events, Anya noted that she prefers casual clothes.

“A usual test I do for my clothes if I’m going out in real life is, ‘Could I climb a tree in this?’ If that’s a no, I tend to not wear it,” the Split star said.

Nevertheless, Anya hasn’t completely ruled out chic accessories, as the Emma actress later added that she “bought a pair of white knee-high boots” and hadn’t stopped wearing them since she landed her role as Sandie in Last Night in Soho.

In a separate November 2021 interview with The Times, Anya explained how she dealt with her rising popularity and how her style game changed since she became an ambassador for Dior, describing the experience as a “crazy education in fashion.”

“When I was a teenager, I would accrue clothes from my dad or brother because I wasn’t much of a shopper,” the Northman star revealed. “I still wear one of my dad’s check shirts.”

Whatever outfit she chooses to wear, Anya never fails to embrace her own sense of style.

