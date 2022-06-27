Happily in love! Actress Anya Taylor-Joy skyrocketed to fame in recent years thanks to huge projects like The Queen’s Gambit and The Northman, and she’s also found success in her love life. Keep reading to learn about her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae.

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy Dating?

The Last Night in Soho actress was first romantically linked to Malcolm in May 2021 when they were photographed kissing during a walk in New York City. Although it’s unknown when they actually met, Anya seemingly referenced her beau during an interview one month prior.

“My partner’s just come back from work, and he’s moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot,” she said in reference to taking the interview with Elle from her bathroom at the time.

The pair heated up fast, and by October 2021, Malcolm shared a sweet photo of the pair holding hands via Instagram with the caption, “Oof supremely happy.”

While the Emma actress lives a relatively private life, she isn’t afraid to gush over their romance.

“I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby,” she explained about how they spend quality time together during an interview with British Vogue in March 2022. “I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time — and it works really well.”

Is Anya Taylor-Joy Engaged?

The Peaky Blinders actress sparked engagement rumors when she was photographed seemingly wearing a diamond ring on ~that~ finger in June 2022 while stepping off of a private plane in Sydney, Australia.

The Florida native and her beau haven’t officially announced any engagement news yet, but Anya gave insight into how they keep their long-distance relationship strong. The Golden Globe winner lives in East London while Malcolm travels quite a bit for work.

“Yes, it is [hard], but it’s also kind of great because when you’re together you’re really valuing the time that you have,” she dished to British Vogue. “Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast.”

What Is Malcolm McRae’s Job and Net Worth?

Malcolm’s main focus seems to be music. He is in a band called More* and has created songs such as “I Believe In You.” However, he also has acting credits for films Brotherly, How’dy and more after nearly 10 years in the industry.

The artist was “discovered at the AMTC (talent competition) among 1,100 hopeful actors at age 12, where he won Over All Young Actor, 2006,” according to his IMDb page.

His exact net worth is not known but is estimated to be around $300,000, according to multiple outlets.