The 2021 Emmy Awards Best and Worst Dressed: See Who Shined and Who Bombed on the Red Carpet

After spending 2020 at home in their gowns — or in some cases pajamas — due to COVID-19, the 2021 Emmy Awards attendees were ready to show off their amazing looks in person on the red carpet. While some stars completely blew it out of the water with their Emmy outfits, others got it all wrong.

The September 19 event came just on the heels of the 2021 Met Gala, which is considered the fashion Olympics. There were some stars who had invitations to both events and had to come up with brand new red carpet looks just six days after going all out in New York City. Even with a team of stylists, that’s a tall order for two super glam looks in less than a week’s time.

Normally, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May but was moved back to September this year due to COVID-19 precautions that were still in effect last spring in NYC. The Emmys are always the start of the awards season with their early autumn date, and usually give stars all summer long to plan their ensembles.

The best and brightest in TV served up some serious star power on the red carpet, even though the COVID Delta variant spread still kept some stars away. Jennifer Aniston is always such a stunning red carpet staple, but even an Emmy nomination for Friends: The Reunion wasn’t enough to get her to leave the safety of her house.

“I will not be going,” she told 2020 Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel during a September 13 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “This is still a big step for me just to be here. It’s just baby steps,” she added, while saying she rarely leaves her home except for work on The Morning Show. If the reunion special wins, Jen said the special’s producer and director, Ben Winston, should accept on the show’s behalf. So, there goes a full Friends red carpet reunion, even though the entire cast is nominated!

At other 2021 awards shows including the Oscars, only nominees and presenters were allowed into the event and thus, were the only ones to walk the red carpet. This year’s Emmys are being held in an elegant outdoor tent on the deck of L.A. Live, next to downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft theater. While the guest list is pared down to just a handful of nominees and showrunners from each series, there are still more than 600 guests expected to be in attendance, which should make for some amazing red carpet moments!

