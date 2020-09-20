See What Your Favorite Stars Wore to the 2020 Emmy Awards

Embracing the new normal! Your favorite A-listers — including Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, Jameela Jamil and so many more — celebrated the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20, a little bit differently this year. While some stars engaged from the comfort of their own homes, others headed to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to (safely) partake in the festivities.

With that, the evening’s fashion choices were definitely a mixed bag of chic meets comfy vs. full Hollywood glam. Either way, these A-listers rallied for a memorable night of style amid the coronavirus pandemic. Take Jameela, for example. The former Good Place actress, 34, embraced social distancing to the fullest.

“No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJs to the 72nd Emmy Awards (from my house) is my kind of [vibe]. Excited to see if we win any of the seven awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my makeup and wore a sequin dressing gown, because … it’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine,” Jameela captioned her Instagram photo, referring to her character on the hit NBC sitcom for four years.

Naturally, her followers were absolutely loving the ~vibes~ she created. “Best dressed alert,” one user commented. “We should normalize wearing PJs anywhere,” added another. In contrast to Jameela’s laid-back look, Zendaya opted for all the glitz and glamour you’d expect from the Emmys.

The 24-year-old actress, who plays Rue Bennett on HBO’s Euphoria, looked radiant in a purple gown designed by Christopher John Rogers. Zendaya paired the look with Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Jennifer, 51, managed to balance out the night perfectly. Prior to assisting host Jimmy Kimmel as a presenter in a fabulous dress, the Friends alum snuggled up on her couch with a glass of champagne and a pair of pajamas.

“Emmys prep … in my other mask,” Jennifer joked while rocking a skincare sheet mask. “Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2020 Emmy Awards!