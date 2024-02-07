It’s over for Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio! The musician announced his split from the TikTok star on his Instagram Story.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you know that Charli and I are no longer together,” Landon, 20, shared on Tuesday, February 6. “We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!”

Travis Barker’s son started dating the Dancing With the Stars winner, 19, in June 2022. Despite their young ages, the pair seemed very serious, with Landon even getting a tattoo of Charli’s eye on his arm in June 2023. The gesture seemed to be inspired by Travis, 48, who got his wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s, eyes tattooed on him earlier that year.

landonasherbarker/Instagram

Charli was also the leading lady in Landon’s debut music video, “Friends With Your Ex,” in September 2023. The exes adopted a dog together the following month too.

This is not the first time that the reality stars have called it quits. On an October 2023 episode of The D’Amelio Show, it was revealed that the two had broken up during a trip to the Bahamas for Charli’s birthday earlier that year.

“Landon said, ‘Char just broke up with me,’” Charli’s sister Dixie D’Amelio explained on the show, as she recounted the messages she exchanged with Landon at the time. “I said, ‘What the f–k happened?’” The texts were then shown on the screen. Landon responded, “I did some bulls–t. I don’t wanna drag you into it. I just want to tell you if you don’t see me around for a while.”

In another confessional, Charli expanded on the situation, adding, “[It] kinda started in the Bahamas. The trip was not as picture-perfect as it seemed at all. He, like, flipped out. He was like, ‘You don’t know how to handle my anxiety,’ so I was like, ‘Alright.’” She also admitted that she and her then-boyfriend were “fighting every single night” on the vacation.

Fans didn’t know about the split until the episode aired, which was intentional. “I’ve decided I’m not gonna be putting the breakup on the internet,” Charli explained. “It’s so much easier to put stuff out after you’ve already dealt with it. No matter what, we still have respect for each other. I think we are both so young and have so much to learn about ourselves. It’s important for me to be completely independent and thriving without having a boyfriend.”

They wound up reconciling before anyone knew that there was trouble in paradise. This time, Charli also kept tight-lipped about the split. On the same day that Landon posted his statement, she shared a solo mirror selfie on her own Instagram Story but did not acknowledge her relationship status.