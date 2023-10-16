Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker have been inseparable ever since they sparked dating rumors in June 2022, but that doesn’t mean the young Hollywood couple hasn’t faced problems in their relationship. Fans have seen the lows of their romance on the D’Amelio Show, like Charli and Landon’s shocking breakup. Now, people are wondering where the pair’s relationship stands today.

Did Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Break Up?

The musician and Dancing With the Stars season 31 winner split during the upcoming season 3 finale of The D’Amelio Show ​on October 18, 2023. Landon joined the family on vacation, where it was anything but paradise between him and Charli as they were fighting “every single night.”

“I don’t really know how I feel. I feel a little naive and I feel stupid for knowing all of the arguments and all of the stuff that was going on and bragging about how perfect he is,” Charli said in the season finale trailer per Us Weekly. “I don’t think that I did something wrong. And I think in a lot of these situations that have happened that I still end up apologizing and I feel guilty, but I’m not perfect. And I know that.”

Are Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Still Together?

Although the couple experienced a hard time in their relationship, they found their way back to each other and worked on dealing with their issues in a healthier way.

After their reconciliation, Charli told Us Weekly that she and the “Friends With Your Ex” artist were at a “great point together.”

Getty

“Sometimes you take out your frustrations on the wrong people and you just need to know that when you choose to have someone in your life as much as we are in each other’s, it’s important to be … levelheaded for them and help them make sure that they know what they’re worth and so proud,” she explained ahead of The D’Amelio Show season 3 premiere ​October 2023. “Those little extra things that I think we do now that maybe we weren’t doing for a while, and it’s just gotten so much better.”

On October 10, 2023, Charli posted a carousel of photos with her rocker boyfriend via Instagram for his birthday with a witty caption.

“cheers to 20 landlord. so thankful i get to spend another year by your side!! i love you princess,” she wrote.

When Did Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Start Dating?

Shortly after Charli and Landon sparked dating rumors, a source told J-14 that they were “in the early stages of dating” and “enjoying getting to know each other.” Fast forward one month and the social media stars confirmed their romance by posting a PDA photo via Instagram of them kissing.

Cheating rumors surrounded Charli in December 2022 after online account TeaTokTalk posted photos of her with Alex Novian at a party and questioned if they were being more than friendly in the comments section. However, she quickly shut down the speculation in the comments section of the post, writing, “I’m just standing next to someone calm down.”