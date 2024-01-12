Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom, the couple behind the wildly popular YouTube channel “The Ace Family,” have announced their ​split after seven years of marriage.

“We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably,” Catherine, 33, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, January 11. “Our paths as a couple have shifted and has created challenges that are irreconcilable.”

Catherine continued her message, describing the split as “heartbreaking,” but adding that she feels “liberated” about their decision to part ways. “I have spent the past few years prioritizing my children and honoring my commitment to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness,” she wrote.

​She added that her and Austin’s “main priority will be to stay united as parents and continue creating a stable, happy and loving environment” for their three young children. Her message concluded with, “And Austin, you’re my best friend and that will never change,” followed by a heart emoji.

Austin, 31, took to Instagram on the same day with his own statement, writing under a throwback photo of the couple posing together, “For this new year, I’ll be taking a leap of faith. I’ve made the hardest decision of my life. The decision to close the book to my marriage…”

He wrote that he and Catherine “mutually agreed to a divorce” but will continue to coparent their children as a “team.”

“We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to an end,” Austin continued his statement, adding that the duo will now “be writing a new book as separate authors.”

He added that he and Catherine “understand that holding on is believing that there’s only a past and letting go is knowing that there’s a future,” and that they are both “supporting each other’s future.”

Austin also seemed to hint that the pair will continue vlogging amid their divorce, writing, “Separations are difficult and most times messy but you will see how we push through these difficult times as a unit and keep influencing with love and positivity.” He concluded his message with, “We’re going to need even more of your love and strength during this time.”

The couple began posting videos documenting their life together beginning in 2016, filming everything from the ups and downs of their daily lives to controversial prank and “challenge” videos. They tied the knot in 2017 after several years of dating.

The ACE Family YouTube channel — which posted its latest video in June 2023 after the McBrooms claimed 2022 would be their final year on the platform — currently has more than 18.4 million subscribers.