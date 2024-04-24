Ryan Seacrest is a single man again. The American Idol host and girlfriend Aubrey Paige have split after three years of dating.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source told People on Wednesday, April 24. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Just one day prior, Aubrey, 26, took to Instagram to share a video of what appeared to be her new apartment and a clip of her and Ryan’s dog Olio, whom they adopted in February.

“Rebirth,” she captioned the post, which was set to Djo’s “End of Beginning.”

Ryan, 49, and the model began dating in 2021 and made their relationship public when they were spotted celebrating Memorial Day in the Hamptons. The pair frequented red carpet events throughout their relationship, beginning with the June 2022 premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime.

Aubrey was even in the audience supporting her man as Ryan filmed his final episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan in April 2023.

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others. I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come. Cheers. Love ya babe.”

Most recently the Wheel of Fortune host showed his love for Aubrey with a congratulatory Instagram post as she released her card game, Sippin on Somethin’, earlier this month. “Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you,” he captioned an Instagram post.

While it’s unclear what went wrong between the former couple, a source previously told Closer that they had discussed having children together.

“Ryan is notorious for dragging his feet when it comes to settling down, but he and ​Aubrey have definitely discussed having a baby. She would like a wedding first, which has been something Ryan has avoided all his adult life,” the source noted. “Time will tell, but Ryan is turning 50 at the end of the year – he better hurry up.”