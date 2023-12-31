Ryan Seacrest confirmed that he plans to kiss his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, when the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2024. The Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 host’s confession came following fan speculation that the two had split.

Who Is Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend?

Ryan has been dating Aubrey, a model who lives in Los Angeles, since 2021. They were first linked when they were spotted spending Memorial Day together in the Hamptons that year. In a December 2021 Instagram post, Aubrey posted a rare photo with the future Wheel of Fortune host and confirmed that “meeting the most incredible man” was the “best part” of her year.

For the most part, Ryan and Aubrey, who have a 23-year age difference, have kept their relationship very private. However, they made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2022, and Aubrey was in the audience for Ryan’s final show on Live With Kelly and Ryan in April 2023.

aubreypaige_/Instagram

Aubrey received her associate’s degree in fashion marketing from Austin Community College in 2019. In addition to pursuing modeling, she is also an aspiring screenwriter.

Why Did Fans Think Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Split?

In December 2023, fans speculated that Ryan and Aubrey had broken up after they seemingly spent the holidays apart. Aubrey shared photos and videos from a Christmas celebration with her loved ones and fans were quick to point out that Ryan was nowhere in sight. The model also didn’t publicly acknowledge Ryan’s Christmas Eve birthday on her Instagram page.

However, while promoting his hosting gig on Rockin’ Eve, Ryan confirmed to People that Aubrey was attending the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities with her family. He also said that he was planning on kissing her when the ball dropped.

Has Ryan Seacrest Been Married?

The radio host has never been married. During an August 2022 episode of Live, he admitted that he wasn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“I’m happy,” he told cohost Kelly Ripa. “I’m happy in the present moment. I don’t think about anything else. Why push it? I think having kids at the right time would be great.”

Eight months before that, the American Idol host hinted that he was thinking about starting a family with Aubrey. “I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” he shared. “I do want to have kids, but I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the past year it’s become clear to me that, yes, I do want that. I want to be available and present.”

Who Else Has Ryan Seacrest Dated?

Before he was with Aubrey, Ryan dated Shayna Taylor from 2013 until 2020. The pair’s relationship was on-and-off before they called it quits for good.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” his rep confirmed in June 2020. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters, and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

From 2010 until 2013, Ryan was in a relationship with Julianne Hough. The exes parted ways amicably and stayed friends following the split. Julianne even appeared on Ryan’s SiriusXM radio show in 2022, and he confirmed that it was not “awkward” between them.

Ryan dated model and actress Shana Wall from 2003 to 2005. He was briefly linked to Teri Hatcher when they were photographed kissing in 2006. However, two months later, she revealed that she had “not seen [Ryan] since” the lip lock.