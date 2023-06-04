Spilling the tea! Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright exclusively tells Life & Style what she and her husband, Jax Taylor, would do if they appeared in season 10 amid Tom Sandoval’s breakup with Ariana Madix and his affair with Raquel Leviss.

“We would definitely be over at Ariana’s house having her back and trying to console her and going off on Sandoval if we saw him,” Brittany, 34, says while promoting her collaboration with CupShe.

The mother of one, who shares son Cruz with Jax, 43, also explains what her husband would if he had returned to the show for the dramatic 2023 season.

“I can only imagine what Jax would be doing to Sandoval right now because I think that Sandoval just always had this, like, mightier personality, you know what I mean?” Brittany continues, adding that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, 40, “would judge other people and never focus on what he was doing to other people.”

“So, it would’ve been interesting to see Jax switch the role on him and be like, ‘Now you’re the one doing this after you judge people for so many years.’ And I just think that would’ve been really funny to see.”

Brittany and Jax announced that they were not returning to the hit reality TV series in December 2020, citing that one of the reasons for their departure was to focus on being parents to their 2-year-old child. However, the couple recently sent fans into a tizzy when they teased a possible return to the show.

As fans wait for the highly anticipated season 10 reunion of VPR — which is set to air on Bravo on Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET — the buzz around “Scandoval” continues to heighten. Tom and Ariana, 37, recently split after dating for nine years because he cheated on her with Raquel, 28, for seven months, Life & Style confirmed on March 3. The season finale aired on May 17, and it was packed with explosive moments between the former couple and the rest of the current cast, most of whom support the Buying Back My Daughter actress.

Though Brittany and Jax have not confirmed whether they are set to return to VPR, they have been vocal about their support for the former Walt Disney parks cast member and their dissent toward the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras lead singer.

During an April 4 episode of the pair’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” the Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alum recalled what he heard about Tom’s behavior while filming the season 10 reunion special.

“From what I heard, he was going in on her and deflecting,” Jax said. “He didn’t just tuck his tail between his legs and say, ‘You know what? I screwed up. I made a bad decision, and I am sorry.’ … I am waiting for Tom to say, ‘I f—ked up.’”