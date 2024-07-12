Blake Lively Claims Ryan Is 'Trying to Get Me Pregnant Again'

Blake Lively alerted fans that husband Ryan Reynolds could be wanting baby No. 5 after getting broody with a dog at a Deadpool event in England on Wednesday, July 10.

With an alarm emoji, Blake, 36, wrote, “SOS. He’s trying to get me pregnant again,” in a Thursday, July 11, Instagram Story showing Ryan, 47, cuddling with a pup at a Deadpool & Wolverine U.K. fan event in London.

The Shallows star continued beneath, “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit,” adding, “Rude!”

Blake and Ryan are the parents of four kids and welcomed their most recent child in January 2023. The pair share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, while they haven’t reveled the sex of their latest addition.

The Proposal star gushed over how much he and his wife love being parents shortly after the arrival of baby No. 4.

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Ryan said during a February 13, 2023, appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch.

He continued, “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble,” adding their home life was a “zoo” with four kids.

The highly private couple has a practice of not doing birth announcements. Blake’s last two pregnancies were revealed when she attended public events sporting a noticeable baby bump.

She donned a fitted yellow dress that showed off the couple were expecting baby No. 3 during the red carpet premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu in May 2019. Friends confirmed to media outlets in October that their baby had been born.

The It Ends With Us star announced her pregnancy with their fourth child in September 2022 by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

Blake later shared via Instagram in September 2022, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,” while thanking fans for “the love and respect” amid her pregnancy.

The Tarzana, California, native didn’t announce she’d given birth, instead letting her body do the talking in a February 2023 Instagram post during the Super Bowl.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy,” she captioned a photo wearing a fitted black tank top and jeans, showing she was no longer pregnant. Blake’s last photo before her child’s birth was taken over Christmas 2022.

In Touch exclusively reported what Blake and Ryan named their fourth child and the special meaning behind it on May 31.

“The couple call their fourth child Obi. It’s short for a longer name and its origin is incredibly deep and meaningful,” the insider said. “It’s also a nod to one of the characters in Gossip Girl, which of course, Blake starred in.”

Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, played by Eli Brown, was a main character in the 2021 Gossip Girl revival. Blake starred as Serena van der Woodsen in all six seasons of the original show from 2007 through 2012. It’s unclear if Otto is the child’s full name.