Joe Alwyn seemingly comes from a private family. While the Conversation With Friends actor hasn’t shared much detail about his personal life, he skyrocketed into the spotlight during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. What should fans know about Joe’s mom, dad and brothers?

Who Are Joe Alwyn’s Parents?

The England native was born to father Richard Alwyn and mother Elizabeth Alwyn in February 1991. Not much is known about Joe’s relationships with his parents, though a source told E! News that Taylor created a close bond with his family during their six year relationship.

“She is back and forth between Nashville and England spending time with her family and with Joe’s family,” the insider said about how the “Cardigan” singer balanced time with both his family and her family in 2021. “They take walks in the neighborhood and go on hikes to get fresh air.”

While it’s believed that Taylor hit it off with Joe’s family, it’s not currently known where she stands with them after the former couple split in 2023.

Similar to Joe, Richard and Elizabeth have chosen to live their lives out of the spotlight. However, it was previously revealed that she works as a psychotherapist and he works as a documentary filmmaker.

Does Joe Alwyn Have Siblings?

Joe has two brothers named Thomas Alwyn and Patrick Alwyn. Not much is known about Thomas or Patrick, though Patrick previously made headlines for his relationship with ex-girlfriend Iris Apatow.

Additionally, Taylor has also referenced Joe’s siblings in some of her songs. Not only did she mention painting the walls in one of Joe’s brothers’ rooms in her 2019 song “Paper Rings,” but she also said she viewed one of his brothers “as my brother” in the 2020 track “Peace.”

Who Was Joe Alwyn’s Great-Grandfather?

While Joe’s father works in the entertainment industry, it turns out that Richard isn’t the only family member who has worked in the arts. Joe’s great-grandfather William Alwyn was a composer and conductor.

It seems Joe inherited his musical talents from William, and the Harriet actor even wrote some songs with Taylor under the pen name William Bowery.

“We chose to do it so the people first and foremost would listen to the music before dissecting the fact that we did it together,” Joe said about using the pen name to write with the “Cornelia Street” singer while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2022. “We did it under the name William Bowery. Very fancy. It sounds like a kind of Agatha Christie character that should be wearing a monocle with a big mustache.”

Joe explained that the name “was a combination of William … my great-grandfather — who I actually never met — was a composer. He wrote a lot of classical music and wrote a lot of film scores.” He then added that Bowery came from “the area in New York that I spent a lot of time in when I first moved over there.”