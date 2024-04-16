Todrick Hall Claps Back After Fans Think He Shaded Taylor Swift

Todrick Hall found himself in hot water with Taylor Swift fans when he liked a post on Instagram discussing Courtney Love’s ​negative opinion of the “Karma” singer. However, he later clarified that it was not meant as a diss to Taylor.

“To be clear, I am in rehearsals for Burlesque in London and was scrolling through the internet and saw Taylor in a post so I liked it,” Todrick, 39, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 16. “I do not agree with Miss Love, I am forever on Taylor’s side and I guess I didn’t even consider that someone would be wild enough to talk poorly about her so I just liked it! Thx for bringing it to my attention, I’ll be more careful when liking posts in the future. OK, back to rehearsal! Love you, Taylor!”

While Todrick didn’t share any specific messages from Swifties, he seemingly came under fire for his accidental “like” on Instagram.

Courtney, 59, made headlines during an interview with The Standard that was published on April 12 when she threw shade at a number of different people, including Taylor, 34, and Beyoncé.

“Taylor is not important,” the former Hole frontwoman told the publication. “She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

The mom of one also said while she was a fan of Beyoncé, 42, and her attempt at stepping out of her comfort zone with her latest country album, she didn’t particularly enjoy Queen Bey’s music in general.

“I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much,” Courtney explained. “As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.”

Courtney first gained notoriety for her time in the band Hole as their lead singer. She later became a household name when she married Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. The rowdy rocker has never held back when it comes to her controversial opinions or actions, but it’s a position she’s seemingly fine to stand her ground on.

“People used to say that I was so difficult,” Courtney admitted. “They said I was disagreeable. Yes, I am completely disagreeable and I’m never going to apologize for that. I always wanted to be known as a bitch. Being liked was never my thing. Kurt wanted to be liked but not me. He was able to hide behind me, but then I got hated.”