After Courtney Love slammed Taylor Swift and her music during a recent interview, Swifties rushed to Taylor’s defense.

“Taylor is not important,” Courtney, 59, said during an interview with The Standard published on Monday, April 15. “She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

Taylor’s fans were quick to flood the comments section of the post, coming to the “Karma” singer’s defense.

“NO-ONE (ok, not many) would have heard of Courtney but for her being with Kurt [Cobain]…. She is not exactly important as an ‘artist’, is she? What exactly has she done that’s of any significance? She married ‘well’? The irony (of her saying someone is not important) is sooo palpable… Poor Courtney, she’s wannabe grunge, but in reality she’s cringe…” on reader commented.

Some fans took to X to share their thoughts, with one writing, “Courtney love always coming for women younger and prettier than her, like go find something to do granny.”

“100 years from now, the name Courtney Love will mean nothing. Not a single person will know who she is. But when Taylor Swift is mentioned, people will remember how she was able to connect with millions of people thru her music, cherished her fans, and fought for artists’ rights,” another fan tweeted.

It’s unclear where Courtney’s distaste for the “Look What You Made Me Do” artist began as fans were quick to point out that she publicly wished Taylor, 34, a happy birthday in 2021.

“Happy belated birthday @taylorswift,” Courtney wrote via Facebook in December 2021 alongside a photo with Taylor and Lorde. “Aspirational huge role model for many young women & occasional hair twin / neighbour.”

In addition to bashing Taylor, the Hole singer also took aim at other female artists like Lana Del Rey and Beyoncé.

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off,” Courtney told The Standard. “Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

As for Bey, Courtney added, “I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record … I just don’t like her music.”

Taylor is currently gearing up to release her highly-anticipated 11th studio album on Friday, April 19. Her record-breaking world tour is also in full swing as the “Mastermind” singer is preparing to head to Europe for the summer. In addition to being at the top of her game musically, Taylor is also living her best life personally amid her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.