Taylor Swift fans are eagerly counting down the hours until her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, drops on April 19, 2024. While albums usually drop when the clock strikes midnight, fans are wondering what time they will be able to stream The Tortured Poets Department based on their time zones.

What Time Does Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Drop?

For United States residents, fans that live in states that follow the Eastern Daylight time zone will be able to stream the album the moment it turns midnight on April 19, 2024. However, fans in other time zones won’t need to stay up as late to hear the new tracks.

Those that live in the Central time zone will be able to stream the album at 11 p.m. CT on April 18, 2024, while those in the Mountain time zone will be able to start listening at 10 p.m. MT. Finally, American fans in the Pacific time zone will be able to start listening to the album as early as 9 p.m. PT on April 18.

When Did Taylor Swift Announce ‘The Tortured Poets Department’?

Taylor shocked fans by announcing her latest album while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights at the Grammy Awards in February 2024.

“OK. This is my 13th grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she told the crowd. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

After she got off the stage, the “Maroon” singer immediately shared the album cover via social media. “All’s fair in love and poetry … New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19,” she wrote alongside the cover art, which showed her wearing high-waisted shorts and a sheer black top as she rested on a bed.

Who Cowrote ‘Tortured Poets Department’ With Taylor Swift?

While Taylor revealed the complete Tortured Poets Department track list on February 5, 2024, the list of cowriters she worked with weren’t announced until the week of the album’s release.

In addition to writing songs with Post Malone and Florence Welch, who also lent their voices to songs on the album, Taylor recruited the help of frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner to help craft her latest body of work.

In addition to the previously announced 16 tracks, the album will also be released as special editions with bonus songs including “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog.”