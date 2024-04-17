Taylor Swift said she didn’t want to hide her personal relationships in a resurfaced interview, which was filmed before she began dating ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

As fans anticipate the arrival of Taylor’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, many Swifties have speculated that the songs will be about the end of her relationship with Joe, 33. Despite dating for over six years, not much was known about their romance and they famously kept personal details about their love life out of the spotlight.

However, a resurfaced interview from her 2012 appearance on The Chatty Man shows Taylor, 34, insisting that she never wanted to hide her romances from fans.

“It all depends on who you’re with,” she said in the interview, which recently resurfaced on TikTok. “If they have a serious issue with it, then you, I guess, hide or whatever. But I don’t really like that.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer added that intentionally keeping her love life out of the spotlight made her “feel like [she’s] running from the law or something.”

“I don’t want to feel like I’m like a fugitive. Like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re having a relationship,” Taylor continued. “Better put on a mask and stuff.’”

The Pennsylvania native added that she aspired to have a “normal” relationship, explaining, “That would be good. … I’d just rather live my life.”

Joe inspired several of Taylor’s songs when they started dating in 2016, while fans were shocked to learn that they called it quits in 2023. The “Enchanted” singer has since found love with boyfriend Travis Kelce, though it’s safe to assume that her split with the Conversations With Friends star will be a popular topic on the album.

Shortly after Taylor announced the album at the Grammy Awards on February 4, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Joe expected their past romance to be front and center in the new songs. “It’s safe to say that Joe is bracing himself for a lot of questions. No one is safe,” the source said in an interview published on February 6. “Joe should be worried about what she reveals.”

Unlike her relationship with Joe, Taylor has made several public appearances with Travis, 34, ever since they confirmed their romance in September 2023. Meanwhile, she seemingly shaded the private nature of her romance with Joe when she was named Time’s Person of the Year in December 2023.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she explained about the attention she receives when attending Travis’ football games. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

After defending her decision to cheer on the tight end at Kansas City Chiefs games, Taylor subtly pointed out that her past romance was anything but public. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she continued. “And [Travis and I are] just proud of each other.”

“Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in a house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back,” the “All Too Well” singer added. “I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”