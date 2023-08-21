Taylor Swift's Friends 'Playing Matchmaker' for New Boyfriend

Taylor Swift has “sworn off dating” until she wraps up the Eras tour, but “that’s not stopping her famous friends from playing matchmaker,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“While she may not be ready to get set up right now, she appreciates the effort by friends like Blake Lively, who wants her to date anyone but an actor or singer. Blake, 35, wants to hook her up with one on Ryan’s [Reynolds] business partners,” the insider says of the Grammy winner who recently split from ​ex Joe Alwyn, before having a quick fling with Matty Healy.

However, Taylor, 33, “has a soft spot” for fellow musicians and the source tells Life & Style that BFF Selena Gomez “has a few eligible guys lined up” in that department.

“Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid knows a tech entrepreneur who’s super sweet, tall, handsome and would be perfect for her,” the insider notes.

The Pennsylvania native’s A-list circle is eager to get their friend back on the market after her public breakups with Matty, 34, and Joe, 32, this year. Taylor and the Mary Queen of Scots actor called it quits in April after dating for six years. Life & Style confirmed she and The 1975 frontman were an item the following month, but their short-lived romance ended in June.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images

“Taylor will never give up on love. She enjoys being single at the moment, but she’s a romantic at heart and loves all the trappings of being in a relationship,” the source explains, noting, “Her friends just want to see her happy again, which is why her Cupid Squad is working overtime.”

The “Lavender Haze” singer’s close friends have rallied behind her through her relationship troubles this year. While fans found Taylor’s split from Joe shocking, “some” of her “inner circle” were “not surprised” by the breakup.

“They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans,” a different source exclusively told Life & Style on April 10. “This is life. People break up all the time. She will survive. She doesn’t hate Joe. For now, though, it just hurts a lot.”

After she said goodbye to two of her lovers, the “Karma” artist ​was reportedly striking up conversation with former boyfriend Harry Styles after their 2012 relationship, though the nature of their reunion was platonic.

“Taylor and Harry dated more than 10 years ago. She was 22 and he was 18 — they were both very immature back then,” an insider told Life & Style on July 6. “The rumors are true — Taylor’s talking to Harry again and friends are buzzing that this could end with them getting back together.” That being said, the “As It Was” singer and Taylor have remained strictly friendly as Harry, 29, has sparked romance rumors with Taylor Russell.

The “Anti-Hero” vocalist has been a hot commodity since entering her “single summer” and caught the eyes of an NFL star. Travis Kelce attempted to give his number to Taylor at the Kansas City stop on her tour, but quickly got shot down.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis, 33, explained to his brother Jason Kelce on a July 26 episode of their “New Heights Show” podcast.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there. But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”