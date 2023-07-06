She was hardly subtle. During Taylor Swift’s performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at the 2013 Grammys — which took place a month after she split from One Direction singer Harry Styles — the pop star seemingly took a jab at her ex in front of millions.

“So, he calls me up and he’s like, ‘I still love you,’‹” she said in a British accent with a mocking tone in the middle of her set at the time. “And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m busy opening up the Grammys!’ And we’re never getting back together, like, ever.”

But a decade later, Life & Style has learned, Taylor, 33, may be having a change of heart.

“Taylor and Harry dated more than 10 years ago. She was 22 and he was 18 — they were both very immature back then,” an insider explains, recalling the pair’s brief but high-profile 2012 relationship that saw them going on dates to NYC’s Central Park, having sleepovers at her Manhattan apartment and vacationing together in the Caribbean over the New Year’s holiday.

“Yes, Harry broke her heart,” the insider adds, but unlike some of her other exes, after the early sting wore off, “she and Harry actually became friends again.”

Now they’re getting a second chance at romance.

“The rumors are true — Taylor’s talking to Harry again,” the insider says, “and friends are buzzing that this could end with them getting back together.”

A lot has changed since Taylor was photographed leaving the British Virgin Islands alone on a boat in early 2013 while Harry, 29, remained behind, signaling the end of their three-month romance.

“One thing about Taylor is that she never gives up on love,” the source says. The singer “knows timing is everything.”

Shutterstock (2)

Harry has been single since splitting from actress-director Olivia Wilde last November after two years of dating. Taylor’s six-year romance with British actor Joe Alwyn ended this spring. Though she enjoyed a month-long fling with another Brit, 1975 frontman Matty Healy in May, that ran its course too.

“She learned her lesson after being so public, so fast with Matty,” says the insider, noting the rock star was seen meeting her dad, mingling with her famous friends and cheering Taylor on at concerts. “Her love life will be more under wraps going forward.”

Taylor and Matty went their separate ways in early June.

“Once that was over, Harry just started popping into Taylor’s head,” the source says. They shared some memorable conversations, which were caught on camera, at the Grammys in recent years, and during the February ceremony, Taylor stood up in support of her ex when hecklers shouted that Beyoncé should have won Album of the Year as Harry took the stage to accept the award.

“She’s watched Harry from afar and has been very impressed by his growth as an artist but especially by his relationship with Olivia — she thought he handled that like a true gentleman,” the insider adds. “Taylor can see how mature Harry’s become and she respects and admires that.”

Now, says the insider, there’s been a shift.

“Harry confessed he still felt a spark — he’s never stopped loving her,” the source notes. “That changed everything for Taylor. They’re constantly sending sweet texts and calling each other long distance. They swap tour stories” — she’s in the midst of her Eras Tour while he’s wrapping his Love On Tour concert trek in July — “and are making plans to meet up. They don’t want anyone to know if and when they do, though, so Taylor and Harry are both trying to keep their schedules under lock and key.”

Indeed, they’ve made a pact: “To take things slow and keep them a secret,” the insider says, adding that friends feel hopeful the music superstars can figure out if this is something worth pursuing.

Her thing for British guys aside — she also dated Loki actor Tom Hiddleston — “Taylor thinks Harry’s hot and super talented,” the insider concludes. “She’s ready to settle down — and the chemistry is as strong as ever with Harry.”