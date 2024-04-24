Taylor Swift’s close friend Keleigh Teller seemingly threw shade at Joe Alwyn following the release of The Tortured Poets Department..

Keleigh, 31, took to TikTok to share a series of clips from her and husband Miles Teller’s trip to London on Tuesday, April 23. The video was set to a mashup of Taylor’s 2019 song “London Boy” and her 2024 song “So Long, London,” which is featured on The Tortured Poets Department.

“London would heal me rn,” one social media user commented under the clip. Soon after, Keleigh seemingly threw shade at Joe, 33, by responding, “No it wouldn’t it’s grey and never changes.”

Many fans rushed to the comments section to speculate that the comment was a dig at Joe. “SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID,” one person wrote, while another chimed in, “I love you sm for this.”

Both “London Boy” and “So Long, London” are believed to be inspired by the Conversations With Friends actor, who dated Taylor, 34, between 2016 and 2023. While the the 2019 tracks details all of the things she loved to do with Joe in London, “So Long, London” documents Taylor saying goodbye to the city and man she spent so many years with.

The recent TikTok video isn’t the first time Keleigh has seemingly thrown shade at Joe. On April 19, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her listening to “So Long, London” on Spotify. She didn’t write anything about the song, though did leave a peace sign emoji in the middle of the photo.

“So Long, London” is the fifth track of the album, which if often Taylor’s most emotional song on each album. “So long, London, had a good run. A moment of warm sun,” the Pennsylvania native sings in the chorus. “But I’m not the one.”

While Taylor has not confirmed who each song is about on her latest album, the “Anti-Hero” singer insisted that she’s moved on from the heartbreak in an Instagram post shared at the same time of the album’s release.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

“This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted,” she wrote in an Instagram post while reflecting on the album. “This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.”