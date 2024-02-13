Keleigh Teller reflected on attending the 2024 Super Bowl with her famous friends, including Taylor Swift.

“INSANITY, what a night,” Keleigh, 31, wrote via Instagram alongside several photos and videos of the group watching the Kansas City Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

The first photo in the slide was a group snapshot that included Taylor, 34, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and more. Another video showed Lana, 38, and Keleigh being pushed as the group celebrated the Chiefs win during overtime. Keleigh also shared a photo with her husband, Miles Teller, as well as snapshots of her cheering with Blake Lively and a clip of Jason Kelce dancing at the afterparty. Keleigh’s post concluded with a video of Taylor and Travis Kelce singing “You Belong With Me” to each other.

“Lana and I recovered. CONGRATS,” the California native concluded in the caption. “Best day with my Chiefs fam. One for the books.”

Keleigh has been among one of Taylor’s friends to make multiple appearances at Travis’ games ever since he confirmed his romance with the “Enchanted” singer in September 2023. She recently attended the AFC Championship Game on January 28, where the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens.

“I said remember this moment T,” she captioned a video via TikTok from the game, which gave fans an inside look at how the friends celebrated the Chiefs’ victory in their suite as Taylor’s song “Long Live” played.

Taylor and Keleigh joined Travis’ friends and family as they raised a glass, while another clip showed the model hugging Cara Delevingne as the “Cruel Summer” singer enthusiastically ran around the room. Taylor was then seen high-fiving Jason, 36, as his wife, Kylie Kelce, stood with Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Not only did Keleigh share videos from the event, but Taylor also made her romance with Travis, 34, social media official by featuring him in a TikTok video posted on Monday, February 12. The video – which was filmed at the Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas – began with the professional athlete sticking his tongue out at the camera. Taylor then directed her phone to reveal that her parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, were also at the wild party. The clip concluded with Taylor jokingly wondering if she made the right decision by inviting her parents to the festivities.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” she captioned the video, adding, “It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said.”