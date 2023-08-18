Hailee Steinfeld has an impressive resume when it comes to her love life, although she prefers to keep her relationships private. “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life” the True Grit star told Us Weekly in January 2018.

“I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me,” Hailee added. She’s gone on to be in some very high-profile romances, which her fans can’t get enough of even though the attention has upset at least one A-list boyfriend.