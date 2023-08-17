The heat is on. Hailee Steinfeld’s romance with Josh Allen is garnering buzz — much to the NFL star’s dismay. The Buffalo Bills quarterback recently confessed that speculation about his relationship gives him a “gross feeling,” and said the interest in his romantic status “blows my mind.” The 27-year-old, who was first linked to the Hawkeye actress in May, was recently spotted smooching the 26-year-old on a Mexican vacation.

“Hailee’s accustomed to getting photographed wherever she goes, but it really upsets Josh,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively. “And that upsets her.”

The source adds that the actress is concerned that the attention will doom the relationship. “Anytime people recognize them and want to take pictures, he gets tense and it spoils the mood,” says the source. “It’s not like they’re fighting over it, but it puts pressure on things. She really likes him, but if he can’t get used to the attention, it’s not going to last.”